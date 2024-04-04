A show cause notice has been issued to Alhaz Abdur Rashid Mondal, the MLA representing Goalpara West LAC. The notice, bearing reference APCC/SC/238 and dated April 3, 2024, was sent by Bipul Gogoi, General Secretary (Org) of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

The notice highlights allegations of deliberate violations of party discipline and involvement in anti-party activities by Mondal. Specifically, it cites Mondal's purported direct involvement against the INC's Dhubri Lok Sabha candidate, Rakibul Hussain.

According to the letter APCC President. Bhupen Borah directed the issuance of the show cause notice to Mondal. The notice requests Mondal to provide a response within two days, explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for repeated violations of party norms and his alleged anti-party conduct.