In another major setback for the Assam Congress, Bharat Chandra Narah tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

This development comes shortly after Narah relinquished his position as the chairman of the party's media cell, further highlighting internal discontent within the party ranks.

In a succinct one-paragraph resignation letter addressed to the National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Narah conveyed his immediate resignation from the Indian National Congress.

The catalyst for this decision stems from the party's denial of a ticket to Narah's wife, Ranee Narah, for the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency. Ranee, a former Member of Parliament and Union Minister of State during the UPA 2 government, faced defeat in the nomination race to Uday Shankar Hazarika, who recently defected to the Congress from the ruling BJP.

Expressing his disappointment, Narah had earlier submitted his resignation letter to the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah before heading to Delhi to meet with the party leadership. Despite the setback, Narah reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving the party's interests. This development exacerbates the Congress's existing challenges, especially amidst defections to the BJP, further complicating the party's prospects ahead of the elections.

Supporters of Ranee Narah argued vehemently for her candidacy, emphasizing her track record of electoral victories and experience in parliamentary affairs. Ranee, a former two-time Lok Sabha MP and one-time Rajya Sabha member, last clinched the Lakhimpur seat in 2009, subsequently serving in the Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2022.

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