Bhupen Borah, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, criticised the Modi government for its alleged failures in Assam.

He listed several areas where he believes the government has not delivered on its promises.

These include implementing the Assam accord, making Assam free from floods and erosion, granting ST status to 6 communities, raising wages for tea labourers, reducing unemployment, ensuring foreign nationals leave the state, providing drinking water for Guwahati and controlling artificial flooding, reducing the state government's debt, and enforcing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in several districts.

Borah also pointed out that these issues, which Modi had promised to address in his previous two parliamentary election campaigns, were absent from his recent campaign in Assam.



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