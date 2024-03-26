Senior Congress leader from Assam Gaurav Gogoi has revealed assets worth Rs 2.63 crore in the affidavit submitted alongside his nomination papers for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency.

Gogoi, serving as the deputy leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, outlined his financial portfolio stating that movable assets accounted for Rs 38,30,796, while immovable assets stood at Rs 2,25,00,000. Among the immovable assets are inherited properties in Guwahati and New Delhi, including a one-third share in inherited property on two plots of land valued at approximately Rs 90,00,000, and an inherited 1818 sq ft flat in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj, worth Rs 1,35,00,000.

The scion of late Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi also disclosed his involvement in a legal case during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra held in Guwahati in January. The case, filed at the Basistha police station under Kamrup Metropolitan district, includes charges under various sections of the Prevention of damage to Public Property Act, 1984, for disobedience to an order of a public servant, violation of permission condition, obstruction to government servants in discharging their duties, and assault on them during the Yatra on January 23.

However, Gogoi clarified that no summons had been received from any court nor any charges framed against him. He affirmed that he had not been convicted of any criminal offense.

Furthermore, Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Clare Gogoi, who works as a senior consultant in a private firm, declared movable assets worth Rs 2,03,04,832, including jewellery valued at Rs 27,61,687. The couple also disclosed cash in hand, with Gogoi and his wife holding Rs 45,600 and Rs 25,200, respectively.

Additionally, their two minor children possess assets worth Rs 22,03,538 and Rs 2,21,952 in their names. Both Gogoi and his wife own cars, purchased in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Gogoi, who previously represented the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency for two terms, shifted to Jorhat after delimitation, a constituency which his father had represented for three terms in Parliament.