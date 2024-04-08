The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report on candidates with declared criminal cases in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase I has brought to light the legal entanglements of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, contesting from the Jorhat constituency in Assam. Gaurav Gogoi, son of the late Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, is facing one criminal case, according to the ADR report.

Hailing from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi's political journey has been marred by legal allegations, as per the report released by the ADR. Representing the Indian National Congress (INC) party in the Jorhat constituency, Gogoi is listed with a total of nine criminal charges, two of which are classified as serious under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Among the charges against him are allegations of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, criminal conspiracy, being a member of an unlawful assembly, rioting and obstructing public way or line of navigation.

The detailed breakdown of charges includes sections such as IPC Sections 120(B), 143, 147, 283, 353, 332, 333, 188, and 427, along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. The case, with FIR No. 55/24 PS Basistha Kamrup(M), dated 23/01/2024, reportedly involves charges related to obstructing public servants and engaging in riotous activities.Notably, no convictions have been recorded against Gaurav Gogoi as of now.