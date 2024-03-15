Assam Congress leader and sitting Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi has accused the state's BJP of participating in the 'Electoral Bond Scam'.

Bordoloi expressed his concerns about the alleged corruption within the BJP, and wrote on his X handle, "As the Electoral Bond Scam unveils how deep-rooted corruption in the BJP is, here is a case of how fraudulent 'development' has played out in Assam! Not long before the house of cards comes tumbling down.."

As the #ElectoralBondScam unveils how deep rooted corruption in the BJP is, here is a case of how fraudulent 'development' has played out in Assam! Not long before the house of cards comes tumbling down.. @INCAssam https://t.co/7dWnk2Nc8m — Pradyut Bordoloi (@pradyutbordoloi) March 15, 2024

He further claimed that the alleged electoral scam has played a significant role in Assam's fraudulent 'development'. Bordoloi also warned that it wouldn't be long before the 'house of cards' collapses.

This comes after the Congress leader highlighted a donation made by Bright Star Investments which has earlier signed an MoU with the state government for leading out financial aid for constructing the Pragjyotishpur Medical College.