Premlal Ganju, the Congress nominee vying for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat in Assam has made headlines for his modest asset declaration.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India, Ganju disclosed that he possesses a mere Rs 1 lakh in cash, with an additional Rs 50,000 held by his wife.

Notably, Ganju's financial transparency extends beyond his cash holdings. The affidavit further reveals that the aspiring parliamentarian has Rs 5,06,995 deposited in his bank accounts, while his wife holds Rs 1,77,453 in hers.