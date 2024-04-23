Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched scathing criticisms against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party's election manifesto, questioning their suitability and priorities. Sarma's remarks come amidst escalating political tensions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In response to questions about Rahul Gandhi's potential candidacy for the Prime Minister's position, Sarma derisively referred to him as "Pappu," casting doubts on his leadership abilities. Sarma also lambasted the Congress manifesto, alleging that it prioritizes appeasement politics and is more aligned with Pakistan's interests than India's.

Challenging the Congress party, Sarma invited them to a public debate to defend their manifesto, which he claimed would detrimentally affect the country's economy and strip resources from the common people. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in political discourse.

Sarma's criticisms echo Prime Minister Modi's recent statements, wherein he accused the Congress of advocating for policies that would undermine the welfare of Indian citizens. Modi referenced former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's remarks about resource allocation, suggesting a continuity in Congress's approach towards resource distribution.

The escalating rhetoric underscores the deepening political divide and the stakes involved in the upcoming elections. As the campaign intensifies, Sarma's remarks signal a concerted effort by the BJP to challenge the Congress's agenda and rally support for its own platform.

The clash between the BJP and Congress reflects broader ideological differences and competing visions for India's future. With the elections looming, the stage is set for a fierce battle of ideas and policies as parties vie for voter allegiance and political dominance.