Congress MLA Bharat Narah resigned from his post as the Chairman of the Congress' Media Cell. The move comes after his wife, Rani Narah, was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from Lakhimpur.

In lieu of Rani, the Congress party issued a ticket to Uday Shankar Hazarika.

The Central Election Committee of Congress announced the names of candidates for Assam's Lakhimpur, Manipur and Mizoram in the 4th list on March 23.

The former BJP leader, Uday Shankar Hazarika jumped ship in December, last year and will fight against Pradan Baruah of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: Lok Sabha Polls: Congress announces names for Lakhimpur candidate in Assam, Manipur and Mizoram in 4th list