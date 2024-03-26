Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi filed his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls in Jorhat, Assam today.

Accompanied by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, Congress leader Pawan Singh Ghatowar, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, Congress leader Rakibul Hussain and Debabrata Saikia Gaurav Gogoi filed his nomination papers today.

Gaurav Gogoi, the two-time Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor, faces a challenge to prove his calibre in Jorhat and present himself as a face of the Congress in Delhi.

Gaurav has ancestral roots in Jorhat and the Lok Sabha seat was represented by his father twice in the 1970s, before he returned to state politics.

He faces a mammoth challenge from sitting MP Topon Gogoi, a former general secretary of the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU), who has gone out to the poll battle with all guns blazing despite spearheading campaign in a wheelchair. The Jorhat MP fractured his leg recently, but is leading a marathon campaign.

Jorhat Lok Sabha seat is one of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, Lok Sabha elections for the seat has been held 11 times since 1971 to 2019 and the Indian National Congress (INC) has won the seat eight times, an independent candidate won it once and the BJP won the seat twice.

In 2019, Topon Gogoi (BJP) won the seat with 5,43,288 votes

In 21014, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) won the seat with 4,56,420 votes

In 2004, Bijoy Krishna Handique (INC) won the seat with 3,62,320 votes

In 1999, Bijoy Krishna Handique (INC) won the seat with 3,04,690 votes

In 1998, Bijoy Krishna Handique (INC) won the seat with 2,16,406 votes

In 1991, Bijoy Krishna Handique (INC) won the seat with 3,11,578 votes

In 1985, Parag Chaliha won the seat with 2,88,540 votes

In 1977, Tarun Gogoi won the seat with 1,48,902 votes

In 1971, Tarun Gogoi won the seat with 1,02,820 votes