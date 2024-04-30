Congress President Bhupen Borah launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a press conference held at the Congress office in Dudhnoi today. Borah's response came after Shah's press conference in Guwahati earlier in the day, where he addressed various issues including the settlement of Chakma Hajong refugees from Bangladesh and the prevailing peace in Assam.

Borah criticized Shah for not responding to statements made by Kiren Rijiju regarding the settlement of Chakma Hajong refugees, which Borah claimed validated Rijiju's stance. He questioned Shah's assertion of peace in Assam, especially with the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) still in force in five districts.

In a challenge directed towards Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Borah questioned Sarma's assertion of winning by a margin of 500 votes, daring him to prove his strength. Borah further expressed readiness to take up the challenge if the Chief Minister desires.

Expressing skepticism towards the BJP's electoral prospects, Borah questioned the fear behind not arresting individuals like Hemant Suren and Arvind Kejriwal despite a potential BJP victory of 400 seats. He also criticized Shah for allegedly forgetting promises made to address Assam's flood problem in previous elections and for remaining silent on the issue during his current visit.

Borah highlighted the BJP's alleged failure to address the tribalization concerns of six communities and its limited electoral success in South India, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal. He criticized the BJP's attempt to influence voters by saffronizing roads with party flags, suggesting that such tactics failed to sway public opinion.

Lastly, Borah questioned the BJP's inability to address the artificial flood problem in Guwahati and speculated on the public's reception of Bijuli Kalita, a female candidate.