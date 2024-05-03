Assam State Congress President Bhupen Borah delivered a pointed statement regarding potential alliances in the third phase of elections in Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, firmly ruling out any support for AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal. Borah's remarks came during an election meeting held on behalf of Deep Bayan, the Congress nominee from Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency in Bongaigaon district.

Contrary to speculation circulating in political circles, Borah said that the Congress party would not align itself with Ajmal or the AIUDF. "The Congress would not commit any grave wrongdoing by supporting Badruddin Ajmal if he becomes an MP," stated Borah.

During his address, Borah also directed criticism towards AIUDF and its leadership, highlighting ideological disparities that precluded any possibility of cooperation between the two parties.

Furthermore, Borah's speech included pointed jibes at political opponents, particularly targeting the opportunistic nature of certain individuals within the political landscape. He took aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other adversaries, questioning their credibility and political trajectory.

Responding to allegations regarding the CPI(M) candidate from Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, Manoranjan Talukdar, Borah reiterated his party's stance on maintaining the integrity of alliances. He said that the Congress prioritizes collective objectives over individual ambitions, dismissing Talukdar's recent alliance with AIUDF as a deviation from the party's principles.