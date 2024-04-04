Senior spokesperson of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Romen Chandra Borthakur, has resigned from the party following the receipt of a show cause notice. Borthakur's decision to step down came shortly after he was accused of breaching party discipline and engaging in activities deemed harmful to the party's interests.

Earlier in the day, Borthakur was served a show cause notice by the APCC, citing concerns over his alleged involvement in actions detrimental to the party. The notice directed him to respond within three days, explaining why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him.

In response to the notice, Borthakur tendered his resignation, signaling a significant development within the APCC.