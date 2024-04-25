Ahead of the forthcoming elections, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi has found himself entangled in a legal dispute following an FIR lodged against him at the Nagaon Sadar police station by Aminul Islam of the AIUDF.

The genesis of the complaint lies in Bordoloi's allegations regarding the purported joint utilization of a helicopter for campaign purposes by the BJP-AIUDF alliance. Bordoloi's remarks, which alleged the collaborative use of campaign resources, elicited a response from Aminul Islam, prompting the formal filing of a complaint.

Aminul Islam, himself an MLA and a contender for the Lok Sabha seat, took the step of filing the FIR accusing MP Pradyut Bordoloi of disseminating falsehoods. The claims made by Bordoloi concerning the shared utilization of campaign resources were vehemently rebutted by Aminul Islam.

In his defense against Bordoloi's accusations, Aminul Islam refuted them as baseless and lacking in substance. The Lok Sabha aspirant for Nagaon expressed not only his discontent towards Bordoloi but also directed criticism towards Chief Minister's ally Suresh Borah and Bordoloi himself.