Dwijen Sarma, a former Member of Parliament from Assam, has resigned from the Congress party.

Sarma pointed out the interference of renowned intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain and MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan in Congress politics.

"These two people took signatures from 60-70 signatures in the name of intellectual demanded Congress high command of granting tickets. Now if signatures from intellectuals can grant tickets then what is the use of being a political member."

Further Dwijen Sarma claimed that if someone goes to APCC president Bhupen Borah for tickets, the first thing he asks is how much money one has, irrespective of the candidate's profile.



Also Read: I am very hurt because...: MP Abdul Khaleque on his resignation from Congress

Sarma also slammed AICC in-charge Jitendra Singh for running a business in Assam and also alleged corruption in previous LS polls.

Sources also claim that the veteran Congress leader is set to BJP in a couple of days.

A day after resigning from Congress, Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque on March 16 expressed anguish over the party for denying him a ticket to fight for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media during a press conference in Guwahati, Khaleque said that he was extremely hurt upon knowing that he was denied a ticket from his constituency - Barpeta.

"In 2019, the people of Barpeta elected me. In Dhubri is a Muslim majority constituency, there Abu Taher Bepari contested for the Assembly seat. I am very hurt because they didn't provide me a ticket to fight for the upcoming elections from my constituency this time", said Abdul Khaleque.

"There is something inside the head of few leaders from the party who think that because of Muslims, Congress will win elections and few also think that Muslims are slaves of Congress", quipped Khaleque.