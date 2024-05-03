Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, several Garo organizations have pledged their support to the Indian National Congress (INC) and India Alliance. The decision was announced at a press conference held at Santipur village in the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly Constituency.

The press conference, attended by representatives from various Garo organizations including the Garo National Council (GNC), Garo Women Council (GWC), Garo Youth Council (GYC), and Garo Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC), aimed to address the pressing issues faced by the Garo community in Assam.

Advisor of GNC, Franklin Sangma, highlighted the challenges confronting the Garo community, emphasizing their longstanding demand for recognition and representation in various spheres of life. Sangma stressed the need for an Autonomous Council to address cultural, economic, and land rights issues, which have remained unaddressed despite decades of struggle.

Speaking at the conference, GNC President Enindra Marak underscored the challenges posed by the ongoing delimitation process and border realignment with Meghalaya. Marak emphasized the importance of forging alliances with other tribal groups to assert the legitimate aspirations of the Garo community.

Expressing regret over alleged violations of the model code of conduct, Sangma accused BJP workers of distributing forms to influence voters, urging the national party to refrain from such actions. The Garo organizations cited BJP's perceived stance against the Christian religion as a reason for not supporting the party.

Highlighting their grievances, Sangma mentioned the lack of response from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the Garo community's demands for an Autonomous Council. Despite discussions with the Chief Minister, the community feels marginalized in decision-making processes.

With over 1.3 lakh Garo voters expected to cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, their support holds significance in shaping the political landscape of Assam. The Garo organizations have appealed to the Indian National Congress to address their grievances and ensure equitable representation in governance structures.