Assam gears up for polls: 1.5 lakh forces guard 31,940 stations for 2.5 crore voters

More than 1.5 lakh security personnel have been deployed across Assam ahead of April 9's Assembly election, where 722 candidates are contesting for seats in the 126-member House. Authorities have set up 31,940 polling stations across 35 districts to facilitate voting.

Officials confirmed that micro-observers have been stationed at sensitive booths, while extensive security arrangements have been put in place under the supervision of the Election Commission, supported by central forces.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel said most polling teams were dispatched on Wednesday morning, while personnel assigned to remote areas such as Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao had left earlier. “Additional polling personnel are also on standby,” he said.

State Director General of Police Harmeet Singh stated that all preparations have been completed in line with Election Commission guidelines.

Out of the total polling stations, 126 — one in each constituency — have been designated as model booths. Women personnel will manage 4,021 polling stations, with Cachar district accounting for the highest number at 398. Fifteen booths will be operated by persons with disabilities, including six in Kamrup district.

A public holiday has been declared across the state for government and private offices, educational institutions, and commercial establishments to ensure maximum voter participation.

Webcasting facilities have been enabled at all polling stations, allowing real-time monitoring by district election officers, the Chief Electoral Officer, and the Election Commission of India. Basic amenities such as drinking water, waiting areas, toilets, and wheelchair access have been arranged.

The electorate stands at approximately 2.5 crore, including 1.25 crore men, 1.25 crore women, and 318 voters from the transgender community. Among them are 63,423 service voters, over 6.4 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19, more than 2.5 lakh voters aged above 80, and over 2 lakh persons with disabilities.

The Election Commission has permitted citizens above 85 years of age and identified persons with disabilities to cast their votes from home.

Goel urged all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring smooth polling, stating that every citizen should be able to exercise their democratic right to vote.