The Assam government on Monday announced localised public holidays in respective constituencies during the three-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The notification, issued by an order of the governor, announced public holidays on April 19, 26, and May 7 in areas where polling is scheduled on those dates under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

In the first phase on April 19, polling will be held in five constituencies: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.



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Altogether five candidates filed their nominations in Jorhat and they include Arun Chandra Handique of the Sanatan Bharat Party and two independents Raj Kumar Duara and Baba Kurmi.

In Kaziranga, Tasa’s fight will be against former MLA and Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey who filed her nominations on Tuesday.

Kaziranga, the erstwhile Kaliabor constituency which was renamed during the delimitation exercise in the state, has the highest number of 12 candidates with nine filing their nominations on the last day.

In Sonitpur, BJP MLA and former minister Ranjit Dutta also filed his nomination and was accompanied by state party president Bhabesh Kalita and AGP’s Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya.