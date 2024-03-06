The Assam government has temporarily assigned five officials to the election department to supervise the election process until the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls.

These officials, in the public service interest, will manage various election process aspects until the Parliamentary Election-2024 concludes. During this period, they will be deemed to be deputed to Election Department/ECI

Name of Officers / Current place of posting:

1.Shri Kailash Karthik N. IAS

Secretary, PHE Department, Director, Neer Nirmal Pariyojana & MD, Jal Jeevan Mission (addl, charge)

2.Shri Javir Rahul Suresh, IAS

Joint Secy, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department and i/c Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Assam and Director, Dairy Development, Assam

3.Shri Ratul Chandra Pathak, ACS

Joint Secretary, Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

4.Shri Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS

Joint Secretary, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture Department and Director, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture (addl.).

5.Shri Dipu Kumar Deka, ACS

Joint Secretary, Soil Conservation Department and CEO, SLNA.

The Officers are requested to report to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam immediately for further instructions.

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