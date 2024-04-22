The Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) faced setbacks as the nomination papers of yet another candidate were withdrawn following the rejection of MP Naba Sarania's nomination papers. Today, GSP candidate Ganshyam Das withdrew his nomination papers.

Initially, three candidates from the GSP, namely Naba Sarania, Ganshyam Das, and Binita Deka, had filed their nomination papers for the upcoming elections. However, with the withdrawal of Das's papers, the party finds itself grappling with the implications of a shrinking candidate pool.

While the nomination papers of projected candidate Vinita Deka were validated, the party witnessed the withdrawal of two other candidates, Sailendranath Brahma and Nanddev Brahma.

Amidst these developments, it's notable that a total of 12 candidates have had their nomination papers validated in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.