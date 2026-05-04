‘Assam has spoken’: Sarbananda Sonowal hails ‘historic mandate’ as NDA retains state

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's decisive win in Assam's assembly elections, declaring “Assam has spoken” in a nod to the voters' clear choice for progress.

Congratulating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sonowal said the result reflected sustained outreach and administrative delivery across the state. “Assam has spoken! In this historic moment, I extend my heartiest congratulations… Your tireless energy and hard work have played a vital role in ensuring that the message of development reached every corner of the state,” he said.

The Union minister said the renewed mandate would strengthen efforts to build “a developed, secure and self-reliant Assam”, adding that the government’s focus on infrastructure, welfare delivery and economic growth had resonated with voters.

Acknowledging national leadership, Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “visionary leadership” and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for efforts in governance and organisational strengthening. He said coordination between the Centre and the state had contributed to progress across sectors.

“The scale of the victory reflects the deep trust reposed by the people… The people of Assam have once again chosen stability, progress and decisive governance,” he said, calling the mandate “a responsibility to serve with greater commitment and dedication”.

Sonowal also highlighted the role of party workers, stating that their “tireless, unwavering and resolute commitment” ensured that governance initiatives reached the grassroots.

He said the government would continue to prioritise economic expansion, youth empowerment, infrastructure development and social harmony, adding that the result provides momentum to advance long-term growth in Assam.