Assam's Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta, has expressed his confidence in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party's prospects of winning the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to the media, Mahanta said, "The current Central Government's developmental work under PM Modi has significantly transformed the minds of the minorities of the region. That is why we are hopeful this time AGP's candidate will defeat the ruling AIUDF."

It is to be mentioned here that, this time AGP is fielding Zabed Islam from the Dhubri LS constituency while AGP's Phanibhushan Choudhury is set to contest from the Barpeta LS seat.



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Health and Family Welfare and Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta participated in the Assam government's Vikas yatra in Morigaon.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone of nearly half a hundred new schemes in the Morigaon district under the supervision of several departments by the Government of Assam. Apart from this, an Ayurvedic hospital with about 50 beds at Mikirveta and a critical care hospital at Morigaon Sadar are being built, the Minister said in the context of his speech.

Morigaon Constituency MLA Ramakant Deori, Tiwa Autonomous Council CHIEF Executive Member Jiwan Chandra Konwar, District Commissioner Debashish Sharma and a large number of heads of departments were present at the Vikas Yatra held at Tarunram Phukan ground in Morigaon today.

On the other hand, he commented on the questions asked about the party's position in Nagaon, and Barpeta constituencies.

