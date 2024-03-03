Even as the Congress party is yet to declare its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, an expected list of candidates for the Congress-led INDIA bloc has got leaked. The list consists of name of candidates from the Congress and its allies such as the Assam Jatiya Parishad and other parties, who would be contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

As per the expected list of candidates, Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi is all set to contest from Jorhat constituency. Earlier there had been speculations that Gogoi may contest from the Nagaon seat, but now the expected list has put Gogoi as a candidate for the Jorhat seat.

On the other hand, Pradyut Bordoloi has been repeated as a candidate for the Nagaon seat. Earlier there had been controversy over the Nagaon as the names of Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain had come up, putting a question on the position of Bordoloi. However, the newly revealed expected candidates list has put Pradyut Bordoloi in the Nagaon seat, putting an end to all speculations of Bordoloi jumping ship to BJP.

In Dhubri, the expected candidate list has put Rakibul Hussain as the candidate. Hussain's had been creeping up with regards to the Nagaon seat. However, if the expected list proves to be authentic, then Hussain will be squaring off against AIUDF supremo and current Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Roselina Tirkey has been named as the candidate for Kaziranga seat as per the expected candidate list. The Kaziranga seat emerged after the demise of the Kaliabar seat in the last delimitation process in Assam. Now with Kaliabar MP Gaurav Gogoi opting for another seat, Tirkey has emerged as the probable candidate for the Kaziranga seat.

Coming to Dibrugarh, AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been named as the candidate for the Dibrugarh seat. If this gets confirmed with the announcement of the actual list, then Gogoi would be facing off against Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal.

From the Lakhimpur seat, Rani Narah has been named as the probable candidate as per the list of expected candidates.

Meanwhile, the list has named Premlal Ganju as the candidate for the Sonitpur constituency.

In Darrang-Udalguri seat, Madhab Rajbongshi has been named as the candidate as per the list of expected candidates. If this gets confirmed then he would be facing off against BJP candidate Dilip Saikia, who is also the national general secretary of the saffron party.

Meanwhile, the list of probable candidate has named Mira Borthakur as the candidate for the much coveted Guwahati seat. As per the tentative list, Borthakur will be going up against BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

Coming to the Karimganj seat, Hafiz Rashid Choudhury has been named as the candidate by the tentative list.

In Kokrajhar seat, Garjan Mushahary has been named as the tentative candidate of the INDIA bloc.

In Diphu seat, the tentative list has named Joyram Engleng as the candidate for the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

In Barpeta, the tenative list has stated that a CPI-M candidate will be fielded. However, the name of the candidate is yet to be confirmed.

And coming to the Silchar seat, it is being speculated that the seat might go to Congress party's Naiwiritaa Joy Shukla or a candidate from the Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, it is being expected that the Congress and its allies might be formally announcing the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in the next couple of days.