In response to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent social media post targeting himself and other Congress leaders, Congress MP and Jorhat candidate Gaurav Gogoi fired back with accusations of insults to revered cultural figures.

Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post made pointed remarks about himself and several Congress leaders. Responding to this, Gaurav Gogoi accussed Sarma of disrespecting Batadrava Than and the principles of Sankardeva.

"We wanted to go to Batadrava Than that day (on January 22)...Himanta Biswa Sarma insulted Batadrava Than. He insulted the principles of Sankardeva. We sat on a protest because we respect Sankardeva," Gogoi said.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned Gaurav Gogoi's religious stance, criticises for offering namaz of Eid while protesting on the day of Ram Mandir consecration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a recent media interaction, raised questions on the religious sincerity of Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi.

He pointed out their participation in Eid celebrations while showing apparent indifference towards the consecration of the Ram Mandir.

Sarma questioned why Gaurav Gogoi did not exhibit the same religious fervour during the temple consecration, as he was seen protesting with Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon.