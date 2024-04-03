Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X on April 3 to present his viewpoint on the upcoming elections, highlighting what he sees as reasons for voters to steer clear of the Congress party. In a concise post captioned "Good Morning!", Sarma listed ten alleged scams associated with the Congress, aiming to dissuade voters from supporting the opposition party.

The list provided by Sarma includes a range of high-profile scandals that have plagued the nation in recent years. From the infamous Coal Scam to the controversial AgustaWestland deal, Sarma's social media post sought to remind voters of the alleged corruption scandals that have surrounded the Congress party. Among the highlighted scandals were the Commonwealth Games Scam, Telecom Scam, Antrix-Devas Scam, Hawk Aircraft Scam, INX Media Scam, Aircel-Maxis Scam, Embraer Scam, and the Land for Job Scam.

Sarma's attempt to draw attention to these issues comes amid a charged political atmosphere in Assam, with the state gearing up for crucial elections.

Here is all you need to know about the scams:

1. Coal Scam: Also known as "Coalgate," this scam involved irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks to private companies. It led to losses worth billions of dollars to the Indian exchequer.

2. Agusta Scam: The AgustaWestland scam pertains to alleged corruption in the procurement of helicopters for the Indian Air Force. It involved kickbacks and bribes to Indian officials and politicians.



3. Commonwealth Games Scam: This scam relates to corruption and financial irregularities surrounding the organization and execution of the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi, India.



4. Telecom Scam: The telecom scam revolves around the manipulation of the allocation of 2G spectrum licenses in India. It resulted in significant losses to the government due to undervaluation and favoritism in the allocation process.



5. Antrix-Devas Scam: This scam involves the cancellation of a satellite deal between Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and Devas Multimedia. Allegations include favoritism and irregularities in the deal.



6. Hawk Aircraft Scam: Pertaining to alleged irregularities in the purchase of Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force, this scam involves accusations of corruption and kickbacks.



7. INX Scam: The INX Media case involves allegations of irregularities and money laundering against former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. It pertains to alleged financial improprieties in foreign investment approvals granted to INX Media.



8. Aircel-Maxis Scam: This scam involves allegations of irregularities in the approval of foreign investment in Aircel by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) during the tenure of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.



9. Embraer Scam: The Embraer scam involves allegations of corruption in a deal between the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer and the Indian government for the purchase of military aircraft. It includes accusations of kickbacks and bribery.



10. Land for Job Scam: This scam relates to allegations of irregularities in the allocation of land in exchange for jobs in various states of India. It involves corruption and misuse of authority by government officials and politicians.