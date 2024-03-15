Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 15 predicted Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. Sarma claims that BJP candidates are poised to secure significant victories particularly in key constituencies.

According to Sarma, BJP candidates are expected to win between 3 to 4 lakh votes each in Jorhat and Dibrugarh constituencies, with Kaziranga also anticipated to garner considerable support for the party. Additionally, in Nagaon, the BJP is projected to secure between 50 thousand to 1 lakh votes, as per Sarma's announcement.

Highlighting his confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, Sarma stated that critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would face repercussions when the electorate expresses its support for the BJP.

Sarma further asserted that Sarbananda Sonowal, Tapan Gogoi, and Kamakhya Tasa are slated to secure resounding victories, with Tasa's campaign expected to make significant waves.