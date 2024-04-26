Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a clear warning against disloyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing the media on April 26, Sarma stated the importance of party unity and condemned any attempts to undermine the party's core principles.

Sarma's remarks came in response to recent statements made by Rajen Gohain, who appeared to criticize the party and align himself with a mix of old and new ideologies. Sarma expressed his dissatisfaction with Gohain's comments and said that such behavior is outdated and unacceptable within the BJP.

"I hope that the BJP state president takes note of the statement made by Rajen Gohain and brings the matter to the attention of the BJP national president," stated Sarma. He further indicated his trust in the BJP national president to address the issue appropriately.

The Assam CM reiterated the party's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stressed the need for absolute loyalty to the party's leadership. "It is unacceptable for someone, on the morning of the polls, to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sarma said.

Sarma made it unequivocally clear that the BJP is prepared to take decisive action against any member who speaks out against the party. "Whether that person remains in the party or not will be decided by the BJP," he said.