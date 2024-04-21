Union Home minister Amit Shah, as part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, holds a mega rally in Silchar, Assam, drawing a massive crowd from various parts of Silchar to express their support for the BJP.

The Union minister is accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Shah is set to advocate for Parimal Suklabaidya, the Lok Sabha candidate, aiming to bolster support in the region.

Previously, on April 9, he orchestrated a massive rally in Lakhimpur and led a roadshow in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, showcasing robust political outreach.

The upcoming second phase of the 2024 general elections, scheduled for April 26, covers 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states, including Assam. In Assam's second phase, five key constituencies - Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, and Kaliabor - are slated for polling, indicating the crucial nature of Shah's rally in Silchar as part of the BJP's election strategy.