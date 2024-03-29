In Udalguri district, while segregating the machines Assembly segment-wise after first randomization, it has come to notice that one VVPAT bearing unique ID EVTEB96784 as per the randomised list was not physically found.

As per the distribution schedule, 267 machines were allocated to Bhergaon, out of which one is currently missing

A preliminary enquiry was conducted by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer deputed from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer Assam.

According to the preliminary enquiry, after the First Level Checking of EVMs and VVPAT, the FLC-ok machines were kept in the strong room under double lock in the presence of the representatives of the recognised political parties.



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The strong room has 24x7 CCTV coverage and armed security. Due to stringent storage and security protocols with the participation of the political parties at every stage, there is no question of any missing unit.

"The said VVPAT may have been inadvertently shifted to the ECIL factory along with FLC non-functional units shifted after FLC completion. Hence, the matter has been taken up with ECIL," said CEO Assam in a press release.

Strict action will be taken if any dereliction of duty is found on the part of concerned district officials.