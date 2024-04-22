In a significant development for the Jagiroad Congress, the party witnessed Block Congress Treasurer Pratim Gogoi decided to part ways with the Congress. Gogoi's resignation from the party was followed by his immediate decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Pratim Gogoi officially joined the BJP in the presence of Minister Piyush Hazarika, adding to the growing list of Congress members transitioning to the BJP. Alongside Gogoi, several other workers also made the switch to the BJP, marking a notable shift in political affiliations within the region.



Gogoi's decision to leave the Congress and align with the BJP underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the Congress party in Jagiroad. The move is likely to impact the party's dynamics in the area and may lead to further realignment of political allegiances.



The transition of Pratim Gogoi and other workers to the BJP highlights the evolving political landscape in Jagiroad and signifies the BJP's growing influence in the region.