In a press meeting held today at the Dibrugarh district office of the Assam Jatiya Parishad party, key members addressed the pressing issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) following a notice from the Supreme Court of India to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The press meet, attended by Ziaur Rahman, Secretary and Spokesperson of the party, alongside Banikanta Das, another party Secretary, highlighted concerns over the transparency of the voting process.

The Supreme Court's notice, issued on April 1, called for all Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips attached to EVMs used in polling to be counted. This directive aimed to incorporate the counting of VVPAT slips into the vote-counting process, providing a more robust mechanism for election transparency. The Election Commission has been given a three-week timeframe to clarify its position on this matter.

Expressing the party's stance, Ziaur Rahman stated, "There isn’t much coverage of this news in the Assamese media. However, the Assam Jatiya Parishad feels that there is a need to form public opinion on the issue." The party emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns raised about EVMs, especially considering their widespread use since the 2004 elections.



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Various political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have previously questioned the reliability of EVMs. Notably, figures such as former BJP President Rajnath Singh and ex-Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani openly expressed doubts about EVMs after the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Advani, in a statement outside Parliament in 2009, highlighted concerns about the absence of VVPATs despite a Supreme Court order.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad drew attention to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) in the Supreme Court on May 16, 2021. This PIL raised crucial points for enhancing the transparency of the electoral process, including the need to count all VVPAT slips and ensure adequate lighting at polling stations.

In response to the Supreme Court's notice, the party welcomed the move, considering it a step towards addressing the doubts surrounding EVMs. Jagdish Bhuyan, General Secretary, and Chandrakant Das, Vice President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, signed the press release, reiterating the party's demand for immediate implementation of measures to enhance transparency, starting from the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As the debate on EVM reliability continues, the Assam Jatiya Parishad remains committed to advocating for a more transparent and accountable electoral process in India.a