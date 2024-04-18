National BJP President JP Nadda took center stage at a massive election campaign rally in Greenfield, Kokrajhar city, marking a significant moment in the political landscape ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a crowd of over 50,000 attendees, comprising supporters from NDA allies UPPL, BJP, and AGP, Nadda delved into the transformative changes underway in Assam's infrastructure. He announced that 50 railway stations in Assam are undergoing extensive repairs, leading to a significant upgrade in their facilities.

Nadda remarked, "Now you will not be able to identify the difference between railway station and airport."

The rally also saw the presence of prominent political figures including BTR Chief Pramod Boro, Ministers Ranjit Dass, Ashok Singhal, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and senior AGP leader Ramen Kalita, signifying the collective strength of the NDA alliance in the region. Nadda's presence underscored the BJP's concerted efforts to galvanize support for Jaynata Basumatary, the NDA candidate for the No. 1 Kokrajhar Tribal Lok Sabha constituency.

Nadda highlighted the remarkable progress in connectivity, particularly referencing the improved access to Delhi. He reminisced about the past when visiting Delhi seemed like a distant dream, noting that today, the capital city feels closer than ever.

The BJP leader further highlighted the infrastructural advancements ushered in by PM Modi's government, including the "HIRA" acronym symbolizing Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airports. He emphasized the transformative impact of these initiatives, particularly in enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities for the Northeast region.