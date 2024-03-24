Ahead of the upcoming elections, Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das embarked on a comprehensive inspection of polling booths along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj. His mission encompassed not only scrutinizing the logistical readiness of the booths but also delving into the pulse of the border communities residing in the vicinity.

Das initiated dialogues with the residents, aiming to glean firsthand insights into their concerns and expectations regarding the electoral process. With attention to detail, he assessed the prevailing situation.

As part of his comprehensive tour, SP Das traversed through the villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border evaluating the preparedness of each polling station.

Furthermore, SP Das keenly observed the evolving dynamics of political campaigning in the border regions, engaging with representatives of various political parties to ascertain their strategies and outreach efforts.