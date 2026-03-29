Assam: Kharge unveils Congress’ ‘five guarantees’, promises cash aid for women

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 29 announced the party’s “five guarantees” for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, focusing on women’s welfare, healthcare, land rights and social security.

Addressing a rally at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district, Kharge said the Congress would provide a monthly cash transfer to women, along with an additional Rs 50,000 assistance for those willing to start or expand businesses. He said the scheme would be unconditional.

The party also promised Rs 25 lakh cashless health insurance for all families, monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250 for senior citizens, and permanent land pattas for 10 lakh indigenous people in the state.

Kharge further assured that justice in the Zubeen Garg death case would be delivered within 100 days if the Congress comes to power.

Targeting the BJP-led government, Kharge accused it of rampant corruption and alleged that it was working to benefit its leaders and their families. He also claimed that the ruling party was using its “double engine” government to serve its own interests.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kharge alleged that the state leadership had sidelined former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal after the 2021 elections.

He also accused the state government of creating a climate of fear and attempting to divide people along various lines.