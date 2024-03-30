In preparation for the General Elections of 2024, the Kokrajhar Police has taken proactive steps to ensure the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines. To address any complaints related to MCC violations and to report objectionable messages, the Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, Assam, has issued a dedicated mobile number.

According to the recent order issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, individuals can now contact the designated helpline at 6026900824 to report any instances of misconduct, including objectionable bulk SMSs and inappropriate messages.

The order, dated March 30, 2024 directs the immediate implementation of this initiative, highlighting the urgency of ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process in Kokrajhar District.

The memorandum further directs various officials, including the Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar, Additional Superintendents of Police, District Electoral Officers and other law enforcement personnel, to disseminate this information and cooperate in the effective functioning of the helpline.