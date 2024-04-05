In a significant development reshaping the political landscape of Assam, the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency has been replaced by the newly formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat. This transformation comes as a result of the delimitation process conducted by the Election Commission of India in August last year.

Table 1: Candidates for 2024 Election in Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency

Party Candidate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kamakhya Prasad Tasa Indian National Congress (INC) Roselina Tirkey

The newly created Kaziranga constituency is poised to witness a high-stakes battle between two prominent tea tribe leaders from rival political parties. Scheduled for voting on April 19, the electoral showdown will feature BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Lok Sabha MP, facing off against Congress' Roselina Tirkey.

The delineation of Kaziranga constituency encompasses a range of areas including Kaliabor, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Hojai, Lumding, Golaghat, Dergaon, Khumtai, Bokakhat, and Sarupathar. However, notable shifts have occurred as four seats previously part of Kaliabor – Dhing, Batadraba, Rupohihat, and Samaguri – have now been included in the Nagaon constituency.

Historically, Kaliabor had been a stronghold for the Congress party, with prominent figures such as Gaurav Gogoi and former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi representing the constituency. Gaurav Gogoi, in particular, emerged as a key figure, securing victories in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. In 2019, he clinched victory with an impressive 7,85,014 votes, defeating AGP’s Moni Madhab Mahanta. Similarly, in 2014, Gaurav secured the seat with 4,43,032 votes, triumphing over BJP’s Mrinal Kumar Saikia by a margin of 93,770 votes.

However, with the emergence of Kaziranga as a new electoral battleground, political dynamics are expected to shift. The direct face-off between Tasa and Tirkey signifies the intensity of the contest, with implications extending beyond party lines. Both parties and candidates will need to realign their strategies to address the unique needs and demands of this newly formed constituency.

The electoral history of Kaliabor reflects a diverse political landscape, with instances of power shifts beyond traditional party lines. While the Gogoi family held sway for a significant period, victories by other political entities such as the AGP and independent candidates highlight the region's dynamic political environment.