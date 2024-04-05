Assam Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know your candidates for Kaziranga constituency, last election, election date
The newly formed Kaziranga constituency replaces Kaliabor in Assam's Lok Sabha seat, setting the stage for a political showdown between BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Congress' Roselina Tirkey. This development indicates a significant shift in the region's political dynamics.
- Assam's Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat replaced by newly formed Kaziranga constituency.
- Political showdown anticipated between BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Congress' Roselina Tirkey.
- Shift in political dynamics as parties realign strategies for new constituency.
In a significant development reshaping the political landscape of Assam, the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency has been replaced by the newly formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat. This transformation comes as a result of the delimitation process conducted by the Election Commission of India in August last year.
Table 1: Candidates for 2024 Election in Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency
|Party
|Candidate
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|Roselina Tirkey
The newly created Kaziranga constituency is poised to witness a high-stakes battle between two prominent tea tribe leaders from rival political parties. Scheduled for voting on April 19, the electoral showdown will feature BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Lok Sabha MP, facing off against Congress' Roselina Tirkey.
The delineation of Kaziranga constituency encompasses a range of areas including Kaliabor, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Hojai, Lumding, Golaghat, Dergaon, Khumtai, Bokakhat, and Sarupathar. However, notable shifts have occurred as four seats previously part of Kaliabor – Dhing, Batadraba, Rupohihat, and Samaguri – have now been included in the Nagaon constituency.
Historically, Kaliabor had been a stronghold for the Congress party, with prominent figures such as Gaurav Gogoi and former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi representing the constituency. Gaurav Gogoi, in particular, emerged as a key figure, securing victories in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. In 2019, he clinched victory with an impressive 7,85,014 votes, defeating AGP’s Moni Madhab Mahanta. Similarly, in 2014, Gaurav secured the seat with 4,43,032 votes, triumphing over BJP’s Mrinal Kumar Saikia by a margin of 93,770 votes.
However, with the emergence of Kaziranga as a new electoral battleground, political dynamics are expected to shift. The direct face-off between Tasa and Tirkey signifies the intensity of the contest, with implications extending beyond party lines. Both parties and candidates will need to realign their strategies to address the unique needs and demands of this newly formed constituency.
The electoral history of Kaliabor reflects a diverse political landscape, with instances of power shifts beyond traditional party lines. While the Gogoi family held sway for a significant period, victories by other political entities such as the AGP and independent candidates highlight the region's dynamic political environment.
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