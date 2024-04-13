Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, expressed confidence in the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that the public sentiment across the nation echoes 'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar.

Ab ki baar 400 paar', indicating a strong support for Modi's leadership. Momin attributes this to 'Modi magic' and the 'Modi wave' that he believes is prevalent in the country due to appreciation for Modi's work.

He views this as a sign of development.



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Momin predicts that in the upcoming elections, voters will prioritize peace, development, and prosperity. Focusing on the northeast, he expects the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to claim victory in all 25 seats.

Momin commended Modi for his visionary work in the Northeast region, particularly his 'look east policy' and development of the 'Ashtalakshmi', referring to the eight northeastern states.

He also commented on the Congress party, indicating that they are in a difficult position to make a comeback due to weak leadership.