Sontoshi Bewa, the oldest voter in India, expressed on Saturday that she planned to cast a ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and urged others to take part in the democratic exercise.



Bewa, a 117-year-old resident of the Dhubri district's Bogulamari area along the Brahmaputra riverine ile, together with her three sons, two daughters, and other family members totaling 50 to 60, is eager to cast their crucial votes.



Bewa has lost her vision, but definitely not her appetite and the will to participate in the election. Bewa was born in Dhubri district's Bhashanir char area on April 1, 1908, and she has experienced many difficult times, including two partitions.



"I'm excited to cast the vote in this election. I can't recall how many elections I have participated in, but voting is a duty for all law-abiding citizens. I implore other people to cast their votes," Bewa told India Today NE.