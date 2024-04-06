Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Yuva Shakti Tinsukia district committee convened a press conference in Jagun, Margherita, to address alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 83 no. Margherita Constituency.

According to AAP representatives, the BJP has been distributing forms related to government schemes such as the Arunodoi Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana in Margherita town, Ledo, Bargolai, Lekhapani, Jagun, Ketetong, Inthem, Makum Qilla, and Makum Pathar. This activity, they claim, violates the Model Code of Conduct.

Gokul Thapa, general secretary of the AAP Yuva Shakti Tinsukia district committee, stated during the press conference that such actions by BJP workers amount to "giving 'Lolly Pop' to the common people" and urged the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take immediate legal action against the BJP leaders in Margherita.