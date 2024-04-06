Atishi Marlena, a central leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Education Minister of Delhi is scheduled to visit Dibrugarh for a two-day campaign starting April 8 and 9. The visit aims to bolster AAP's presence and support ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam.

On April 8, Atishi Marlena will kick off her campaign with a roadshow in Duliajan engaging with local residents and supporters. This event serves as a platform to address pertinent issues and garner support for AAP's agenda in the region.

Continuing her campaign efforts Atishi Marlena will shift her focus to Sonitpur on April 10 where she will actively participate in rallying support for Rishiraj Kaundinya, AAP's candidate in the constituency. The campaign in Sonitpur is expected to draw attention to AAP's vision and policies aiming to resonate with voters and secure their allegiance.

Additionally, Atishi Marlena is slated to attend a party programme in Tezpur, further amplifying AAP's presence and outreach in Assam. Her presence is anticipated to invigorate party workers and supporters, instilling momentum and determination in the run-up to the elections.