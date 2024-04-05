Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma verbally attacked the Gandhi family, accusing them of corruption and power misuse. In a social media post, Sarma listed alleged wrongdoings by the Gandhi family, including holidaying in a navy vessel and boycotting significant religious sites. This criticism comes amid the election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sarma in a post on 'X', said, "Sharing 6 contributions of Gandhi family~ Holidaying in a navy vessel, Visiting Babur's tomb, Boycotting Somanth and Ayodhya, Using Sengol as walking stick, Sacking a CM from airport, Humiliating Ex-PM after death."

Addressing the public during a rally in Dhekiajuli, on Thursday, Sarma expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the people. He pledged to prioritize the development of Dhekiajuli and ensure the execution of proposed plans.

Asserting that BJP is witnessing a surge in membership with leaders defecting from Congress, Sarma humorously invited Rahul Gandhi to join BJP, likening the Congress to obsolete currency. He emphasized the growing trend of Congress members switching allegiance to BJP and extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi, suggesting his entry would attract more Congress members to BJP.