General elections are set to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission of India has announced the complete schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will be conducted in multiple phases across various states. The detailed phase-wise schedule and the list of states going to polls will be updated on the official website of the Election Commission.

The announcement marks the commencement of the largest democratic exercise in the world, aiming to elect representatives to the lower house of the Parliament of India.

The voters are urged to participate in the electoral process while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the health authorities.

The Election Commission of India announces the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024.

Meanwhile, polls in Assam will be held in three phases, slated for April 19, April 26 and May 7.



Also Read: Assam: Lok Sabha Elections to be held in 3 phases; dates set for April 19, April 26 and May 7

1st Phase: April 19, 2024

Sonitpur

Lakhimpur

Dibrugarh

Jorhat

Kaziranga

2nd Phase: April 26, 2024

Diphu

Karimganj

Silchar

Darrang - Udalguri

Nagaon

3rd Phase: May 7, 2024

Barpeta

Kokrajhar

Dhubri

Guwahati

Results: June 4, 2024



With a staggering 10.5 lakh polling booths established nationwide, the ECI is committed to providing a seamless voting experience, equipped with essential facilities to accommodate all voters, including those with special needs.

Empowering the youth, the future torchbearers of democracy has been a focal point of this electoral process. With approximately 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.74 crore young voters in the 20-29 age group, collaborative efforts with icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkummar Rao, coupled with social media campaigns and radio engagement, aim to amplify youth participation in the democratic process.