Guarantee card distribution programme of Congress to begin from today at Panjabari, in Guwahati.

The distribution of guarantee cards will be held in the presence of former minister and Congress leader, Jitendra Singh.

“Ghar ghar guarantee card distribution will start from today in Assam, " says Jitendra.

He addressed the media by saying, “as you can see whatever guarantee we have made, in the other states, such as Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, all those guarantees are initiated in those states. And taking from those states we want to issue those guarantees to all other states in the country.”

Jitendra, further assured the public saying, “each word that is written in this guarantee card is what the people of India have asked us to write, we have just transcribed those. It's their thinking. Whereas, Modi's false guarantees are being printed everyday”.

He said that politics can't be done with fear. Any leader who will get scared, will get dead. Asking on the resolutions taken on CAA, he assured that a separate chapter is written on the North eastern states and CAA.