Cash seized in search operation by Static Surveillance and Flying Squad in Dibrugarh electoral district.

The Model Code of Conduct cell has played an active role in preventing illegal transactions of money, free circulation of liquor etc. during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

The Static Surveillance teams, flying squads and video surveillance teams deployed in all the assembly constituencies of the Dibrugarh electoral district are working round the clock to conduct a round-the-clock routine search operation as well as prevent incidents of violation of the model code of conduct.

This morning, a team of static surveillance seized Rs 3,51,240/- in cash from a vehicle numbered AS06AG4370 at Shalmari Chariali.

A team of Flying Squad seized Rs 2 lakh cash from vehicle no. AS03Q7007 at Bogibeel check post.

Another team of flying squad deployed in Duliajan assembly constituency seized ₹98,500/- in cash from vehicle no. AR11A3021 heading to Duliajan from Tinsukia in Madhuban Tinali.