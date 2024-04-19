In the wake of the first phase of polling across the five Lok Sabha seats in Assam, over 1,000 Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) components have been replaced due to malfunctioning, according to officials.

A senior official from the Election Department disclosed that a total of 1,025 EVM components, including control units, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), and ballot units, were substituted due to various glitches encountered during the polling process.

The malfunctioning EVMs prompted replacements, with some requiring complete set changes, while others were fixed with parts replacement, the official explained. Notably, many issues were detected during the mock polling session, conducted 90 minutes before the formal voting began.

"In the five constituencies, 330 Control Units (CUs), 540 VVPATs, and 155 Ballot Units (BUs) were replaced in total from different machines," the official said.

During the mock poll, a significant count of 150 complete sets of EVMs were swapped after malfunctioning, further highlighting the extent of technical setbacks encountered.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel confirmed the reports of EVM malfunctions from certain booths, indicating replacements made in response. "Around 5.5 per cent VVPATS, 3.3 per cent of control units, and 1.6 per cent of ballot units were changed till 5 pm," Goel said.

Reports of EVM glitches emerged from various polling booths across different constituencies, causing delays in the voting process. Instances include voting delays at Jorbil Baniya LP School booth in Majuli and three polling stations in Mariani due to EVM failures.

The first phase of polling encompassed 10,001 polling stations, including model polling stations, centers managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and women-operated centers. Webcasting was implemented in 5,509 polling stations to ensure transparency in the electoral process.