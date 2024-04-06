In a recent election rally at Bardaloni village, Dhemaji district, Assam Government's Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah expressed his support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a large crowd, Minister Mallabaruah announced a significant welfare provision, stating that every resident would receive life insurance through their ration cards.

He expressed confidence in securing over 7 lakh votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the enduring support received.

Highlighting the government's welfare schemes, Minister Mallabaruah mentioned initiatives such as Arunodoi for women and book grants for students, underscoring the administration's dedication to development-oriented endeavours.

Inviting active participation from the attendees, Minister Mallabaruah stressed the BJP-led government's commitment to welfare and developmental activities.

Notably, leaders and activists from various parties officially attended the BJP's rally, signalling widespread political engagement.