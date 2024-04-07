In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam, a diverse range of candidates has emerged, showcasing a spectrum of age groups vying for parliamentary seats. Among the contenders, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stands out, as he seeks re-election from the Dibrugarh constituency.

The age dynamics of the candidates reflect a blend of experience and youthful energy. At 62, Sarbananda Sonowal, a prominent figure in Assam politics, joins seven other senior citizens in the electoral race for constituencies set to go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Ranjit Dutta, a seasoned MLA contesting from Sonitpur, leads the pack as the oldest candidate at 67. Uday Shankar Hazarika, aged 65 and representing the Congress in Lakhimpur, follows suit. On the other end of the spectrum, 27-year-old Gobin Biswakarma, running independently in Lakhimpur, represents the youthful vigor in the electoral fray.

Notably, the first phase witnesses a significant presence of candidates in their forties, including Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi at 41, and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa at 49, reflecting a balance of seasoned leadership and emerging voices.

Gender representation also finds its place, with four women candidates stepping into the arena. Anima Deka Gupta, Dilwara Begum Chowdhury, and Roselina Tirkey, aged 53, 43, and 42 respectively, are among those vying for a seat from the Kaziranga constituency.

In total, 35 candidates will contest across Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur constituencies in the state's first phase of polling, promising a diverse electoral landscape characterized by age, experience, and gender.

