Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the state has witnessed a significant voter turnout of 60.70% as of 3:00 PM, indicating a robust participation of citizens in the democratic process.

Meanwhile in Assam , women voters have emerged as a significant force outnumbering men in all five constituencies participating in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Guwahati witnessed a remarkable surge in women voters, eager to exercise their democratic right. From the crack of dawn, women queued up outside polling stations, displaying a fervent enthusiasm to cast their votes before embarking on their daily routines.

The participation of women in the electoral process has been noteworthy, with their numbers exceeding those of men in all five constituencies. Out of the total voters in these areas, 43,64,859 women have turned up to cast their votes, compared to 42,82,887 men. Additionally, 123 voters identifying as the third gender have also contributed to the diverse electorate participating in the elections.

The constituencies where voting is currently underway include Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat, representing a diverse cross-section of Assam's population.