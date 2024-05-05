In a culmination of intense campaigning, parties concluded their efforts ahead of the third and final phase of Lok Sabha polls covering four seats in Assam. Despite challenges posed by heavy rains on the closing day, both ruling and opposition factions spared no effort in mobilizing voters through various means, including bike rallies, roadshows, public gatherings, and door-to-door interactions.

The constituencies set for polling in the final phase are Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar (ST), and Guwahati, with voting scheduled for May 7. Notable political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarun Kharge, and AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi, actively participated in rallies and roadshows across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal played pivotal roles in the campaign, stressing the significance of securing a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Modi.

Opposition parties, led by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti Gogoi, addressed critical issues such as citizenship, connectivity, infrastructure, unemployment, and rising prices. The BJP, on the other hand, highlighted its development initiatives and achievements during its ten-year rule at the Centre and eight-year rule in the state.

Barpeta emerged with the highest number of candidates at 14, while Guwahati had the lowest with eight. Notable contests include Guwahati, where BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi faces Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami, both contesting Lok Sabha elections for the first time. In Barpeta, a triangular contest is expected among NDA partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), CPI(M), and Congress candidates.

In Dhubri, AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal seeks a fourth term in a triangular battle against Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain and NDA partner AGP's Zaved Islam. Kokrajhar (ST) witnesses a triangular contest between NDA partner United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Congress, and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) candidates.

The conclusion of campaigning marks the final phase of a fiercely contested electoral battle in Assam, where voters have already shown significant turnout in the earlier phases. The results of these elections will determine the composition of the state's representation in the Lok Sabha, currently held by BJP, Congress, AIUDF, and an independent member.