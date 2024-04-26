Hundreds of passengers, including a significant number who were traveling to cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, found themselves stranded in Assam on Friday following the cancellation of six trains due to a derailment incident.

The Northeast Frontier Railway confirmed that the engine of a goods train had derailed between the Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao stations in Assam’s Lumding division, leading to disruptions in train services. As a result, voting plans were thwarted for many individuals, particularly in the constituencies of Diphu, Nagaon, Silchar, Karimganj, and Darrang-Udalguri.

Among those affected were numerous Muslim migrant workers who were unable to reach Karimganj to exercise their voting rights. Seven trains were terminated before reaching their destinations, while three trains had their schedules rearranged to accommodate the disruption.

Passengers stranded at various stations shared their frustration. Ahmed Touhid, scheduled to travel from Hojai to Badarpur, described scenes reminiscent of chaotic rush hours during the Covid-19 lockdown. Another passenger, Saleh Ahmed, emphasized the urgent need for infrastructure development on the Lumding to Badarpur Railway route.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeastern Frontier Railway, confirmed the cancellations but did not disclose the number of affected passengers. The disruption also affected voters traveling to Assam’s Barak Valley, with nine trains cancelled and seven terminated en route.

Repair work on the tracks was delayed due to rain and labor shortages amid the elections, according to Sabyasachi De. Efforts were made to restore normalcy by evening, but the disruptions persisted, compelling some voters to seek alternative means of transport.

Concerns were raised by politicians, including Karimganj's Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, who vowed to address the matter with the Election Commission. Meanwhile, efforts were underway to assist stranded passengers, with Sabyasachi De stating that buses had been dispatched from Guwahati to transport them to their destinations.

As of Friday noon, approximately 300 people remained stranded at Lumding railway station, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by passengers amid the disruptions.